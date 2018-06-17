Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Docusign’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.63.

DOCU stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,219. Docusign has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $65.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $155.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Docusign will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $4,785,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $22,760,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

