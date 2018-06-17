Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, June 2nd.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. MKM Partners set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.02. 4,065,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,323. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $569,113.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,764.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $570,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,752. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

