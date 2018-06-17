Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-1.16 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.32-5.62 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $570,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $569,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,764.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital set a $120.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

