Dollar Tree (DLTR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. OTR Global started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $119.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.64.

DLTR opened at $88.02 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $569,113.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,764.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $258,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

