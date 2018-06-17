Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,363,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,872,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $570,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

