Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $232.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Maxim Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.74 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.57.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $277.34 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $166.74 and a fifty-two week high of $277.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.23. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $785.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,916.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.