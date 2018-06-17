Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR alerts:

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR traded down $0.15, reaching $9.56, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 25,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,742. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.