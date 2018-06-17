Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Director Donald A. Denkhaus Buys 20,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Donald A. Denkhaus acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $353.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

