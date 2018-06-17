Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Donaldson (DCI) Stock Price

News headlines about Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Donaldson earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2079832813049 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Edward Jones raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Gabelli raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Donaldson traded down $0.03, hitting $47.95, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 807,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,586. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Donaldson has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

In related news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $689,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

