Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s Engine Products segment has been showing great momentum, benefiting from strength in original equipment business, stabilization in market conditions and robust sales of replacement parts. A rebound in heavy duty truck production, past and new program wins and strong demand in the massive Chinese market are adding to Donaldson’s growth. Also, the company’s strategy of winning first-fit programs, aftermarket growth, constant geographic expansion and fostering innovative technology are likely to act as growth catalysts going forward. Donaldson is committed to achieve sustained improvement in operational efficiency through strategic restructuring actions and improved customer relations. However, the company’s operations remain vulnerable to weakness in the gas turbine market. Also, Donaldson’s gross margins are being compressed due to inflation, which is affecting the outlay on wages and raw materials.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DCI. Edward Jones raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donaldson from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Donaldson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

DCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 807,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.68 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.97%.

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $689,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Donaldson by 21.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Donaldson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

