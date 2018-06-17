Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Dorel Industries traded up $0.16, hitting $17.73, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 17,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.42). Dorel Industries had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $642.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.