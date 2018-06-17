Christopher & Banks Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NYSE:CBK)

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Christopher & Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Christopher & Banks’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBK. ValuEngine cut shares of Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Christopher & Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Christopher & Banks stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.19. Christopher & Banks has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Christopher & Banks stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Christopher & Banks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Christopher & Banks news, CEO Keri L. Jones acquired 50,000 shares of Christopher & Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,175. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

