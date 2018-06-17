Dougherty & Co Comments on Transcat, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a report released on Thursday, May 24th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

TRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Transcat traded up $0.40, hitting $20.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 79,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Transcat has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.82%.

In other Transcat news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $37,917.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $321,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Transcat by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 83,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Transcat by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Transcat by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

