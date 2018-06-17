Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

