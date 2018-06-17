Douglas R. Lebda Sells 14,750 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.88, for a total value of $3,818,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,333,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $254.40 on Friday. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $166.40 and a one year high of $404.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Lendingtree had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 38.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,893,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 43.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Lendingtree to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Lendingtree from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

