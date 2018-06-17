Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “line” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 588,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,344. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 702.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.17 per share, with a total value of $3,140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 301,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,082. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

