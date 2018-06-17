Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.73% of Dover worth $566,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dover by 891.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of Dover traded up $0.76, hitting $76.82, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,742,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply