Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.73% of Dover worth $566,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dover by 891.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of Dover traded up $0.76, hitting $76.82, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,742,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

