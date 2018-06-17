DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Receives $81.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DWDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,095 shares of company stock valued at $28,745,234. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DowDuPont traded up $0.07, reaching $69.49, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 6,227,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. DowDuPont has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

