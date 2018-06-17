Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,050,267 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of DowDuPont worth $1,128,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,223,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,679,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,660,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $67.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

