Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Receives $119.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Dr Pepper Snapple Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,947,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,541,000 after buying an additional 1,345,718 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,605,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,394,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,331,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,372,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,251,000 after buying an additional 867,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPS stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. research analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.