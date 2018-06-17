ValuEngine Lowers Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Strong Sell

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $549.32 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

