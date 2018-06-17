Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT opened at C$9.44 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$48.33 million during the quarter. Dream Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.