Drive Shack (DS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.26

News coverage about Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Drive Shack earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4152222850882 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

NYSE DS opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.55 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,922,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,098.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities.

