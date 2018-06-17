DST Systems (DST) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of DST Systems worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DST Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 954.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DST Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DST Systems in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DST Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

DST stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. DST Systems has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DST Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. DST Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans.

