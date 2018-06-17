DSW (DSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

DSW (NYSE:DSW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

DSW traded up $0.38, reaching $25.60, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,844,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,248. DSW has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. DSW’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $773,237.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSW during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSW during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSW during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSW during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

