DTE Energy Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8825 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, July 15th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy opened at $97.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.30.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.