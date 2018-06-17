DTE Energy (DTE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1838270189132 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.15%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.30.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

