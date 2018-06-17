DubaiCoin One Day Volume Reaches $110,468.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00077809 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $110,468.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00163031 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00096850 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00293981 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00074963 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001336 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

