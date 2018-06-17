Tennant (TNC) Position Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tennant by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant traded up $1.10, hitting $76.95, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 159,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,758. Tennant has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Tennant had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Paulson sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $642,167.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Killingstad sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $303,603.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,042.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,649 shares of company stock worth $4,833,364 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNC shares. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Tennant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

