Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $196,000 in Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stock

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shopify by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.96.

Shares of Shopify traded up $0.50, reaching $168.44, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 841,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,750. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

