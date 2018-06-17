Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Position Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,955,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,102,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Clean Harbors traded down $0.47, hitting $53.03, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 368,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,390. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.88 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

