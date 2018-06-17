American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,499,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,826,940,000 after purchasing an additional 424,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,495,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,156,000 after purchasing an additional 165,972 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,427,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,302,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,667,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,122,000 after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.22 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.30. 6,492,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,057. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

