Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Duerr (DUE) a €91.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €91.00 ($105.81) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DUE. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.78 ($127.65).

Duerr traded down €0.86 ($1.00), reaching €96.16 ($111.81), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 12-month low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 12-month high of €120.55 ($140.17).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

