Dustin Combs Sells 737 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $25,345.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $91,133.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dustin Combs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Dustin Combs sold 900 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,106.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Dustin Combs sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $32,310.00.

Shares of Weyco Group traded up $1.34, reaching $36.47, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 50,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEYS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Weyco Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyco Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Weyco Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

