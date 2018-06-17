Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Dutch Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dutch Coin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Dutch Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040907 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00371653 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000468 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003047 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Dutch Coin Profile

Dutch Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin. The official website for Dutch Coin is www.dutchcoin.net.

Dutch Coin Coin Trading

Dutch Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dutch Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

