BMO Capital Markets Lowers DXC Technology (DXC) Price Target to $113.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday, May 25th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.59.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,013,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,610 shares in the company, valued at $65,361,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $291,312.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,886 shares of company stock worth $2,343,380. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,312,000 after buying an additional 213,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 980.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

