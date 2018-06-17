KBC Group NV Buys 12,045 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology to $126.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.59.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,013,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,361,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $291,312.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,886 shares of company stock worth $2,343,380. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,119. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

