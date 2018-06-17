Dylan Griffiths Sells 15,000 Shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc (LTE) Stock

Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE) Director Dylan Griffiths sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$12,150.00.

Dylan Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Dylan Griffiths acquired 5,000 shares of Lite Access Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

LTE traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.70. 68,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,007. Lite Access Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$2.10.

About Lite Access Technologies

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fibre optic technology specializing in microducts and air-blown fibre in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fibre, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

