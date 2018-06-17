Roth Capital Raises Dynamic Materials (BOOM) Price Target to $51.00

Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOOM. BidaskClub raised Dynamic Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynamic Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynamic Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of Dynamic Materials traded down $1.35, reaching $43.40, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,742. Dynamic Materials has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.27. Dynamic Materials had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dynamic Materials will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynamic Materials news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $244,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynamic Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynamic Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 561,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dynamic Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynamic Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 343,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynamic Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

