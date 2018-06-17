e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,586.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.01478020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007608 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013914 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018868 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,741,662 coins and its circulating supply is 16,815,722 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

