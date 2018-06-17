e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. e.l.f. Beauty earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0664319699213 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

e.l.f. Beauty traded up $0.28, reaching $19.78, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 668,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,757. The stock has a market cap of $939.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

