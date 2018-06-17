Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,902.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $56.10. 401,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,787. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $572.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $125,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Damon J. Audia sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $601,254.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,419 shares of company stock worth $3,556,619 over the last ninety days. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

