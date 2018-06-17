Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.4245286796261 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $5.70 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

