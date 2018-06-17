Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Eagle Bulk Shipping opened at $5.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $429.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 469,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 228,804 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 240,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

