EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) Insider Thomas P. Majewski Buys 50,000 Shares

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) insider Thomas P. Majewski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49,500.00 per share, with a total value of $2,475,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM opened at $17.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $338.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.18.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 58.09%. equities research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT Cr/COM will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

