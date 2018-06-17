Earnest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,409 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,807,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 123,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming opened at $33.07 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.46. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.70 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 92.84% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlino sold 84,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $2,846,722.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 16,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $567,700.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,350.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,388 shares of company stock worth $9,080,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

