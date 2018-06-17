Dominic Ng Sells 5,771 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $412,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,938.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dominic Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $406,797.79.

On Monday, June 11th, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $414,242.38.

On Friday, June 8th, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $419,263.15.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $418,801.47.

On Monday, June 4th, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $411,299.17.

On Friday, June 1st, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $410,318.10.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $399,757.17.

On Friday, May 25th, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $406,797.79.

On Monday, May 21st, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $411,472.30.

On Friday, May 18th, Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $408,067.41.

East West Bancorp traded down $0.37, hitting $69.81, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,210. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. National Pension Service bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

