Insider Selling: Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Director Sells 1,032 Shares of Stock

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties traded up $0.29, hitting $94.70, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 348,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,453. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.62 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

