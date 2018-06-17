Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical opened at $108.92 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $1,377,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $906,268.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,469.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,237. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.