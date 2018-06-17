Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to report sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.03 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of Eaton traded up $0.01, reaching $80.35, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,448. Eaton has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,071 shares of company stock worth $1,824,360. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

